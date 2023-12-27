Demon Slayer he's about to come back. The anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, created by the Ufotable studio, is about to be enriched with a movie and season 4, which will be released respectively on February 23, 2024 and in the spring of the same year. The announcement was made with the publication of a new trailer, which you can see below.

Other details

The film, which will be distributed in more than one hundred territories, will include the last episode of the Blacksmith Village story arc and the first of the Blacksmith Village story arc.Hashira trainingwhich will occupy the fourth season.

The trailer itself doesn't show much of the new material, merely giving general information. After all, fans don't want to have too many previews, although those who have read the manga should already know what will happen.

The Demon Slayer manga is actually quite recent: the first episode was published in February 2016 in Weekly Shonen Jump, with the last one released in May 2020. In total it has twenty-three volumes. It had immense success all over the world, selling more than 100 million copies and entering the ranking of the best-selling manga of all time. The anime series followed the success of the manga, becoming one of the most beloved of all time at home and abroad, complete with spin-offs based on the most popular characters. The first season of the anime was broadcast in 2019, the second in 2021, while the third in 2023.

Demon Slayer tells the story of Tankiro Kamado and his search for a way to make his sister Nezuko, transformed into a demon during the massacre of her family, become human again.