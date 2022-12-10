The telecast of the feature film Mugen Train which took place in Japan today provided, as promised, further updates on the release of DEMON SLAYER Season 3which will cover the story arc of Village of Katana Smiths (Katanakaji no Sato-Henthat is to say Swordsmith Village Arc). The third season of the hit anime, animated by ufotable and taken from the original manga by Koyoharu Gotoge (published in Italy by Star Comics) will debut on Japanese television networks in the month of Aprilanticipated by the recently announced film special by Crunchyroll also for Italy — more information can be found in this news: Towards the village of katana smiths arrives at the cinema with Crunchyroll. This special, containing the last two episodes of the second season and the first of the third season, will be screened in Japan from February 3rd.

DEMON SLAYER Season 3 will be directed by Haruo Sotozakiwith the character design of Akira Matsushima and as always, the animations of ufotable. The entire cast of previous seasons (or almost, considering the characters who did not make it and those who will not be present in this portion of the story) will also return for this new story arc. Also this new season will be visible in simulcast for us Italians through Crunchyroll, at the moment there are no news of a possible arrival on Netflix and Prime Video with Italian dubbing, currently edited by Dynit for the first two seasons on home video.

The onset date of DEMON SLAYER Season 3 on the Japanese networks and on Crunchyroll it is currently set for a generic “April” and we don’t have a specific day to tell you, however we will keep you updated as soon as we know something more.

Source: Comic Natalie Street Anime News Network