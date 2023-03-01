aniplex has finally unveiled the release date for the season 3 Of DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaibathe highly anticipated anime continuation of ufotable taken from the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge. This third season will cover the narrative arc named “Swordsmith Village arc”, which in Italian is translated as “The Village of Katana Smiths”.

DEMON SLAYER Season 3 will then debut the next one April 9th on Japanese television networks with an hour-long special. We do not yet know if the same date will coincide with the simulcast in Italy by Crunchyrollbut this is very likely to happen.

We remind you that from March 2nd the feature film made up of the last episodes of the second season and the first episode of the third, titled, will be available in Italian cinemas DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Katana Smith Village. It will be distributed in more than one hundred theaters throughout Italy with Japanese dubbing and Italian subtitles.

Aniplex finally shared the trailer for season 3 of the anime, however it is only visible to Japanese users (or those with a VPN). Below we show it to you thanks to the unofficial upload from a YouTube channel.

DEMON SLAYER Season 3 – Trailer

Source: aniplex Street Tokyo Otaku Mode