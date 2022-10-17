Learn more about the season 3 from DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be announced next December 10, 2022immediately after the airing of the feature film “The Mugen Train“. Immediately before the film, the first episode of the second season will be broadcast, which serves as a prequel to the narrative arc of the same name narrated in the film.

Season 3 of DEMON SLAYERwhich will once again be animated by the prestigious studio ufotablewill cover the entire narrative arc of the “Sword smiths village” (Swordsmith Village Arc). The promotional artwork shows the two hashiras that will play a key role in the season: Muichiro Tokitothe pillar of fog, and Mitsuri Kanrojipillar of love.

We still don’t know what will be shared on December 10th, if only new images, a new trailer or even a release date for the third season of DEMON SLAYER. Stay with us to find out more.

Source: Livedoor Street Siliconera