Crunchyroll Italy has just announced the arrival of the Italian dubbed version of DEMON SLAYER Season 3: The Katana Smithing Village.

The new wave of episodes dubbed into Italian will arrive on Crunchyroll this Sunday 8 October starting at 10.30pm and back there will be all the voices that made the version in our language famous: Renato Novara in the role of Tanjiro Kamado, Laura Cherubelli in the role of Nezuko Kamado, Moses Singh he will double Zen’itsu Agatsuma And Matteo De Mojana it will instead return as Inosuke Hashibira. This season we will have the opportunity to learn more about the Pillar of Mist Muichiro Tokito (in the voice of Dario Sansalone) and the Pillar of Love Mitsuri Kanroji (voiced by Stefania Rusconi).

Below we see the trailer, in Japanese, of this third season of the animated series based on the manga Koyoharu Gotouge.

DEMON SLAYER Season 3 – Trailer

The plot of Demon Slayer – The Village of the Katana Smiths The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family was exterminated by a demon, joins the Demon Hunters to make his little sister Nezuko human again after she was transformed into a demon. In April 2019, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime series began with Tanjiro Kamado’s Unwavering Resolve arc, followed by the Mugen Train movie in October 2020, and the Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc series, from 2021 through 2022. From February 2023, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour began with screenings in theaters in 95 countries and regions. In April, it was confirmed that the Swordsmith Village Arc would be broadcast. And the story moves to a new place Tanjiro’s journey leads him to the Katana Forgers’ Village, where he finds two Pillars, the most powerful swordsmen among all the members of the Demon Hunters: the Pillar of Mist Muichiro Tokito and the Pillar of Love Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadow of demons lurking, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his companions.

Source: Crunchyroll