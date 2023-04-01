Among the many classic anime franchises gearing up to release new seasons this spring anime season, perhaps none is as highly anticipated as the third season of demon slayer. Intent on leading Tanjiro and his young companions to the Swordsmiths’ Village arch, the demon lord Muzan’s taller followers are finally preparing to enter the fray.

Fortunately, fans around the world will have the opportunity to watch the series on crunchyroll, as the streaming service revealed the release date of the Ufotable series for next month. The first episode of the third season of demon slayer has already been issued thanks to the recent release in theaters of Demon Slayer: Towards the Swordsmiths’ Village.

the anime of demon slayer has helped sell many copies of the manga, to the point where Koyoharo Gotoge’s shonen series has surpassed one piece in sales. While the manga story ended years ago, the anime is still catching up with it as anime fans continue to debate how many additional seasons and/or movies the franchise will spawn to keep following Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the other members of the Corps. Demon hunters.

According to a new press release, the third season of demon slayer will come to crunchyroll on Sunday April 9. Episodes will be released weekly as Tanjiro and his friends face new threats, but are aided by two Hashira who will give them much-needed help in the fight against Muzan.

After the tragic events of both the infinity train as of the Entertainment District, Tanjiro and his team will not have much time to rest. This is how he describes crunchyroll next season, which will see the aftermath of Tanjiro and his team’s tough battle during the arc of the Entertainment District from the second season:

“And the story reaches a new place. Tanjiro’s journey takes him to the Swordsmiths’ Villagewhere he is reunited with two Hashira, members of the highest swordsmen of the Demon Slayers – the Hashira of Mist Muichiro Tokito and the Hashira of Love Mitsuri Kanroji.

Via: comic book