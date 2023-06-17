The end of the third season of “Demon Slayer”either Kimetsu no yaiba (its original name), is just around the corner. Here we will tell you when and where to see the last episode of the story of the brothers Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, which began in a manga created by Koyoharu Gotoge in 2016 and was adapted into anime in 2019, by director Haruo Sotozaki. .

However, despite its short time in existence, it has already built a huge fan base, who are eager to find out how the final season will end.

When will the last episode of the third season of “Demon Slayer” come out?

The last installment of “Kimetsu no yaiba” came to light on April 9 of this year and, since then, a new chapter was revealed every Sunday, so the 11th and last episode of the third season will premiere on Sunday June 18.

Tanjiro will try to protect his sister, Nezuko, who is possessed by a demon that wiped out his entire family. Photo: Ufotable

Where to see chapter 11 of the third season of “Demon Slayer”?

The season finale of the famous anime can be seen through the Crunchyroll streaming platform, so you can download the application and create your account so you don’t miss any detail of this installment, which covers the Arc of the Blacksmith’s Village from the manga, where Nezuko will be part of the fight against Hatengu, the fourth upper or crescent moon, who has the ability to replicate and hide according to the emotion he manifests and who is one of the most difficult villains to defeat . Can they make it?

How to watch the other seasons of “Demon Slayer”?

If you want to catch up with the previous two seasons of the anime or remember some detail that you are not very clear about, you can go to the Crunchyroll website or download its application, which is available for any device, and thus be able to review all of them. the chapters.

Another platform where you can find the anime is Funimation. The problem is that you will only find the first two seasons here, but it will definitely be very useful if you want to start watching the demon hunters story.

A somewhat more practical option, because it is one of the largest streaming platforms, is Netflix, where you can find the first installment and the start of the adventure, which will definitely captivate you from start to finish.

