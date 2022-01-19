As of October last year, DEMON SLAYER Season 2 has finally begun its broadcast on Japanese television networks, and at the same time we Italians can follow it in simulcast thanks to Crunchyroll. After the arch of Mugen train, which re-proposes in a more relaxed way the events of the homonymous feature film (currently in Italian cinemas), it is up to the narrative arc of the Pleasure district (Entertainment District Arc), which started in December. Below you will find the list of episodes of DEMON SLAYER Season 2 with the respective links to watch them on Crunchyroll with i subtitles in Italian and the synopses for each episode. Draw yours nichyrinth and enjoy!

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train Arc

Episode 1 – The Pillar of Flames Rengoku Kyojuro

Episode 2 – Deep sleep

Episode 3 – If it was true

Episode 4 – Confrontation

Episode 5 – Go on

Episode 6 – Akaza

Episode 7 – Make your heart burn!

Synopsis of the episodes

Episode 1 – The Pillar of Flames Rengoku Kyojuro

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Pillar of Flames Kyojuro Rengoku receives new orders: to go on the Mugen train, where over forty people have disappeared, to conduct an investigation. After leaving the headquarters of the Demon Killer Squad, he leaves for this new mission.

Episode 2 – Deep sleep

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Tanjiro’s group, a veteran of training at the Butterfly Palace, heads for its next mission, the Mugen Train. There he meets Rengoku, who arrived on the spot before them. Tanjiro is overwhelmed by the energetic Rengoku, as usual Zenitsu is frightened by the prospect of facing the demons, while Inosuke is incredibly excited by the sight of the huge machine. However, a new battle is about to begin on this train loaded with passengers.

Episode 3 – If it were true

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke join Rengoku on the Mugen Train. Having heard that there may be demons on the train, they are on high alert, but find themselves falling into a deep sleep. Within his dream, Tanjiro is reunited with his long-lost family. However, it is soon revealed that this is a trap set by Enmu, the first of the Waning Moons.

Episode 4 – Confrontation

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Rengoku fell into a deep sleep while under the control of Enmu’s Kekkijutsu. While Enmu attempts to use his accomplices to destroy the spiritual cores of Tanjiro and his companions to defeat them, Tanjiro realizes he is inside a dream and looks for a way to wake up. To get out of the dream, Tanjiro decides to use his sword to cut his neck.

Episode 5 – Let’s Move On

Watch it on Crunchyroll

After waking from his dream by cutting his neck, Tanjiro fights Enmu, the source of all the turmoil on the train. It seems that Enmu takes pleasure in inflicting pain on passengers, which only infuriates Tanjiro even more. Kamado manages to cut off Enmu’s head, only to discover that his body is fused with the Mugen Train itself. Tanjiro is put in a corner, but Inosuke, as soon as he wakes up, comes to help him and …

Episode 6 – Akaza

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Nezuko, Zenitsu and Rengoku fight Enmu to protect the passengers. Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Inosuke discover the position of his neck. They decide to work together to counter Enmu’s Kekkijutsu and sever his neck. The Mugen Train writhes in pain and derails. What will be the fate of the approximately two hundred passengers besides Tanjiro and his friends?

Episode 7 – Make Your Heart Burn!

Watch it on Crunchyroll

The demon that appears before Tanjiro and Rengoku after defeating Enmu was the third Crescent Moon, Akaza. Wounded and on the ground, Tanjiro is attacked by Akaza and narrowly escapes death, while Rengoku quickly responds with his counterattack. In the course of the intense battle between Rengoku and Akaza, Akaza suggests to the Pillar that he too should become a demon. Rengoku vehemently refuses his offer, but his injured body is exhausted and he is pushed beyond his physical limits …

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Entertainment District Arc

Episode 1 – The Uzui Tengen Sound Pillar

Episode 2 – Intrusion in the pleasure district

Episode 3 – Who is there?!

Episode 4 – Tonight

Episode 5 – Everything is done in a flashy way!

Episode 6 – Overlapping memories

Episode 7 – Transformation

Episode 8 – Gathering

Synopsis of the episodes

Episode 1 – The Uzui Tengen Sound Pillar

Watch it on Crunchyroll

After the Mugen train crash, Akaza visits Muzan Kibutsuji. Led by a raven, Tanjiro Kamado heads to the Rengoku residence to convey Kyojuro’s latest messages to his father and younger brother. Tanjiro’s group returns to the Butterfly Palace.

Episode 2 – Intrusion into the pleasure district

Watch it on Crunchyroll

After Tanjiro visits Rengoku’s residence and meets Senjuro, to deliver the latest message from his older brother Kyojuro, Tanjiro spends his days training and serving missions. One day, returning to the Butterfly Palace, he runs into the Tengen Uzui Pillar of Sound, who tries to take Aoi and Naho away on a mission against their will. Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke offer to go on a mission instead and head to their next destination: the pleasure district.

Episode 3 – Who Goes There ?!

Watch it on Crunchyroll

After arriving in the pleasure district, Tanjiro and his companions infiltrate every house where Uzui’s wives, Suma, Makio and Hinatsuru work. Working as an apprentice and looking for their whereabouts, Inosuke feels that Makio has kept away from everyone in her room.

Episode 4 – Tonight

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Realizing that Zenitsu has disappeared, Tengen dismisses Tanjiro and Inosuke, not wanting them to risk their lives for his needs. The two refuse to abandon him and prepare for battle. Tanjiro detects a smell in Tokito’s house and comes face to face with Daki, who turns out to be a dangerous and deceptive opponent.

Episode 5 – Everything Is Done in a Flashy Way!

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Confronting Daki alone, Tanjiro tries to use his Fire God Dance but realizes that fatigue prevents him from fighting effectively. Meanwhile, Inosuke discovers the cave where Daki hides his victims. He attempts to kill the demon, but instead manages to free the victims from the strips of fabric in which they are imprisoned.

Episode 6 – Overlapping Memories

Watch it on Crunchyroll

As Tanjiro and Daki fight, the demon causes extensive damage to the district, exterminating its innocent inhabitants. His callousness causes Tanjiro to seethe with rage, who unleashes an incredibly powerful attack, nearly cutting the demon’s neck. However, until now Kamado has launched his attacks without breathing. Unable to breathe, Tanjiro succumbs to fatigue. However, Daki approaches him, Nezuko appears, now more powerful than ever.

Episode 7 – Transformation

Watch it on Crunchyroll

Nezuko brutally attacks Daki, completely overwhelming her. Blinded by her anger, however, she risks hurting innocent people, but Tanjiro manages to hold her back. Tengen arrives and beheads Daki with ease, however, the demon does not die. Crying and lamenting, he brings out and fight his brother Gyutaro. Overwhelmed, Tengen struggles to maintain his position as Daki and Gyutaro fight in unison. Tanjiro manages to calm Nezuko, just as Zenitsu and Inosuke arrive to help them.