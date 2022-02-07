The last episode of Season 2 of DEMON SLAYER – Kimetsu no Yaiba (which tells the arc of the Pleasure district), according to the anime’s official Twitter account, will air on February 13 in Japan e it will last 45 minutes. The episode will be broadcast simultaneously on Crunchyroll And Funimation and will close a season of 18 episodes, in which the first 7 have retold the arc of the Mugen trainentirely contained in the film of the same name.

Immediately after the conclusion of the Red Light District arc, in the manga, Muzan holds a meeting with Twelve Demonic Moonsreferred to at the moment only Akaza made an appearance in the anime. We still do not know if behind the particularly generous playing time of this last episode there is the intention of ufotable to include such a scene.

We remind you that, despite the evening airing time (23:00), the second season has been a resounding success in Japan: according to Video Research Ltd., in fact, the evaluation of the public reaches 20%, which means that 20% of Japanese families regularly follow the adaptation of the manga “DEMON SLAYER – Kimetsu no Yaiba“.

After the great success of episode 17, available from February 6, the expectations for this particularly full-bodied season finale are very high, and we hope that they will not be betrayed.

Source: ufotable Street Siliconera