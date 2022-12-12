In a surprise move Crunchyroll has just announced the availability of the full Italian dub of DEMON SLAYER Season 2. From today the two narrative arcs that make up the second part of the anime are available on the streaming platform Mugen Train & Entertainment District Arc.

The two narrative arcs are made up of 7 and 11 episodes respectively, and the Italian dubbing remains, at least for the moment, an exclusive to Crunchyroll. However, the first season is not yet available on the platform. We remind you that the third season will start next April, anticipated by the screening in cinemas, also in Italy, of a special feature film that traces the final events of season 2 and offers a preview of the third with the first episode.

You can see DEMON SLAYER Season 2 with Italian dubbing following this link.

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Mugen Train Arc Episode 1 — The Pillar of Flame Rengoku Kyojuro

Episode 2 — Deep sleep

Episode 3 — If it was true

Episode 4 — I face

Episode 5 — Go on

Episode 6 — Akaza

Episode 7 — Make your heart burn!

DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Entertainment District Arc Episode 1 — The Pillar of Sound Uzui Tengen

Episode 2 — Intrusion into the pleasure district

Episode 3 — Who is there?!

Episode 4 — Tonight

Episode 5 — It’s all flashy!

Episode 6 — Overlapping memories

Episode 7 — Transformation

Episode 8 — muster

Episode 9 — Once you defeat a Crescent Moon



Episode 10 — I will never give up



Episode 11 — Even if I were reincarnated several times Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs are available dubbed in Italian Watch the story arcs that make up the second season of the series dubbed into Italian, exclusively on Crunchyroll. Apparently today the hunters and demons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they will speak in Italian, given that the episodes that make up the second season of the anime are available. His story consists of two titled story arcs Mugen Train and Entertainment District and are available from today dubbed in Italian, exclusively on Crunchyroll. In the cast of the series we find: Tanjiro Kamado: Renato Novara

Renato Novara Nezuko Kamado: Laura Cherubelli

Laura Cherubelli Zen’itsu Agatsuma: Moses Singh

Moses Singh Inosuke Hashibira: Matthew DeMojana

Matthew DeMojana Kyojuro Rengoku: Andrew La Greca Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc consists of six episodes adapted with a new soundtrack and an episode never seen before, the first, which tells the story of a mission accepted by Kyojuro Rengoku, for a total of seven episodes. LiSA returns to sing the opening theme of the anime “Akeboshi” while the ending theme is titled “Shirogane”. Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sees Tanjiro and his companions take on a new mission in the pleasure district of Yoshiwara and they will face the demon Daki, voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro. A new special episode will kick off this part of the story that takes place after the conclusion of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train arc. Aimer sings the opening theme “Zankyosanka” and the ending theme titled “Asa ga kuru”.

Source: Crunchyroll