During Romics underway in Rome from 7 to 10 April 2022, Dynit announced the acquisition of the rights to DEMON SLAYER Season 2currently available exclusively on Crunchyroll in subtitled version. The series will be dubbed in Italian with the same cast as the first and the feature film “Il Treno Mugen” as anticipated by Moses SinghItalian voice actor who plays the role of Zen’itsu Agatsumaone of the protagonists.

The news comes following the rumors spread by another of the voice actors, that of Kyojuro Rengoku, Andrea the Greekwho in a story on his Instagram account had stated: “And doubles one of my favorite characters” (with a clear reference to the Pillar of the Flame).

We still don’t know if DEMON SLAYER Season 2 it will be dubbed in Italian only for the home video market (Blu-ray and DVD) or if it will be available, as in the case of the first season, on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video.

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba consists of two story arcs. The first half of the episodes adapted for television the events already narrated in the feature film The Mugen Train. The second instead takes us to the “pleasure districtAlong with a new character, the Pillar of Sound of the demon-killing team Tengen Uzui (with the voice of Katsuyuki Konishi, Maurizio Merluzzo in the Italian version). The mission of him and the trio made up of Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zen’itsu will be to infiltrate the red light district of Yoshiwara to investigate the fate of Tengen’s three wives, kunoichi infiltrators who have suddenly cut off communications with the demon-killing team.

Source: Dynit