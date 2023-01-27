Through a fleeting post on their social channels, Dynit announced the arrival of DEMON SLAYER Season 2 on the first platform outside of Crunchyroll, which up to this point held the exclusive rights to the episodes. Let’s talk about Prime Videos: from the February 17thin fact, the Mugen Train Arc and theEntertainment District Arc that make up the second season will be available with Italian subtitles on Amazon’s streaming platform.

At least for now, the Italian dubbing remains confined to Crunchyroll, which has recently published the episodes in our language. We don’t know if in the future the episodes dubbed into Italian will also be distributed on Prime Video, but certainly Dynit will publish the Blu-ray and DVD versions as in the case of the first season. There is still no news, however, of a possible arrival of these new episodes on Netflix.

Source: Dynit