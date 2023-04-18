The anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shown Tanjiro Kamado encountering some of the pillars o hashira in different arcs from the first season, but his first real encounter with the Hashira of the Mists, Muichiro Tokitoreveals that muichiro will be a kind of hashira very different from the others that Tanjiro has met so far.

After his initial presentation and the reveal of the complete list of the hashira in the first season, Tanjiro has received a lot of help from these pillars by facing increasingly powerful demons in the anime.

The third season of demon slayer opened with the promise that Tanjiro would fight alongside two members of the hashira in the Swordsmen’s Village arc, based on the original manga by Koyoharu Gotoge. The first episode fully introduced Tanjiro to the Hashira of LoveMitsuri Kanroji, but Tanjiro’s time with Muichiro was very different from his time with the other Hashira that I had known until then. Muichiro is the coldest in personality and much more down to earth than the others.

Episode 2 of the Swordsmen’s Village arc begins shortly after Tanjiro has seen Muichiro arguing with a young man from the village in the forest. It turns out that Muichiro wanted to use an old training dummy that belonged to the boy’s family and was pressuring him to use it. What bothers Tanjiro, however, is the fact that Muichiro is tactlessly talking towards someone much weaker than him. Since Muichiro has no filter, he makes it clear that he sees himself as much more valuable than them due to his strength as a hashira.

Tanjiro realizes that there is no real malice in his words or actions, and while he also admits that Muichiro is telling the truth, he is more annoyed by the fact that Muichiro speaks so sharply. Muichiro is younger than the rest of the hashira, but he has already reached that level of strength. His family lineage is tied to the Sun Breathing techniques, which continues to build even more mysteries as to what makes Muichiro stand out from the others. hashira that Tanjiro has known so far.

Via: comic book