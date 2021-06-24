SAW has finally unveiled the western launch date for DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles, taken from the famous work of Koyoharu Gotouge.

The title will be available in the West in both physical and digital editions starting from next October 15th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Those who purchase it during the launch period will receive the key to unlock the versions early as a bonus Kimetsu Gakuen of Giyu Tomioka and of Shinobu Kocho.

The software house then revealed that two editions will be released: the Standard Edition, available in both retail and digital versions, and the Digital Deluxe Edition. Those who buy the first will receive the key to unlock the version early as a bonus Kimetsu Gakuen of Tanjiro Kamado, while those who choose the deluxe edition will receive:

early access to the game starting from 13 October

the additional costume set “ Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear ”For Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke

”For Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke the key to early access to versions Kimetsu Gakuen of Tanjiro Kamado , Nezuko Kamado , Zenitsu Agatsuma is Inosuke Hashibira

, , is 8,000 Slayer Points for use in the game

At the moment we still await confirmation from SEGA of Europe with regard to the prices of the two different editions, we also do not know if the release of the Limited Edition announced for Japan. Waiting for more information we leave you with two new trailers dedicated to DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles. Good vision.

DEMON SLAYER: The Hinokami Chronicles – Story Trailer

Adventure Mode Trailer

