Along with the introduction in the form of Tengen, as well as Daki and Gyutaro, the second season of demon slayer He introduced us to Suma, Hinatsuru, and Makio, the wives of the Pillar of Sound. With this anime already airing in China, many fans have realized that These three girls were subjected to censorship, thus covering their physical attributes.

Suma, Hinatsuru, and Makio are ninjas, who played an important role in stopping the two Upper Moons that we saw in the anime. Immediately, the designs of Tengen’s three wives drew attention, due to their physical attributes. Thus, the transmission from China has put clothes on them in places where there were no garments of some kind before.

These types of decisions are quite common in China. Anime and series from other countries are usually subjected to strong reviews that restrict the use of violence, and the sexualization of characters. It is so demon slayer joins the long list of productions that have been modified to fit the guidelines of the Asian country.

This is not the first time, nor the last, that the author of the manga presents us with this type of representation of the female body. Even the community believes that a scene from the third season will be censored, since an important character can be seen naked in the manga.

Via: comic book