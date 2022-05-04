The famous MOBA Arena of Valor will soon welcome the collaboration with one of the most popular anime of recent years, namely DEMON SLAYER: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This will happen from the next May 6 through a special event that will involve new exclusive skins, in-game activities, prizes and a variety of items.

More details are available below.

Arena of Valor and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba join forces in this new collaboration

The popular MOBA ready to team up with the hottest anime IP of the moment

As part of the celebrations for the 5v5 Fest, Arena of Valor (AoV), The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) 5v5 developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite, is ready for a new partnership with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, for an event that will include exclusive new skins, an in-game activity, and multiple in-game goodies and prizes.

Starting next May 6, players will be able to take on the role of Keera with the Nezuko skin, followed by the Tanjiro skin for Yan at a later time. The skins are faithfully recreated from Tanjiro and Nezukowith their powers and abilities that can be showcased in AoV.

To further incentivize fans, players will also be able to participate in a special limited-time event for a chance to earn great prizes. After completing various in-game activities, players will get dice which, if rolled, will determine the number of steps they need to take to advance. Once a full round is completed, fans will unlock new themed rewards that include Alice’s skin “The Butterfly Mansion Girl”.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is also very popular with fans of AoV, and expresses a strong passion, a great courage and an indomitable fighting spirit perfectly in line with the essence of MOBA. Through this latest collaboration, AoV hopes to offer players even more varied and rich content, along with positive values ​​worth supporting.

Having worked with IPs such as One Punch Man, BLEACH and now Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibathe team of AoV will continue to seek new opportunities to collaborate with such popular IPs to bring more and more surprises to players.

For more details on collaborating with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibavisit the pages Facebook, Twitter And Instagram of the game. Arena of Valor is available for free on iOS App Store And Google Play Store.