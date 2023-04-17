Season 3 of Demon Slayer has finally begun, thus starting the story arc known as “The Village of Katana Smiths”. For the occasion PeachMilky offers us his Mitsuri Kanroji cosplayone of the central characters of this portion of the story.

Due to her unusual muscle density, Mitsuri gained superhuman strength, but was always rejected by boys who interested her as a result. For this reason she joined the Demon Slayer Squad to find a stronger man who wants to marry her. She soon rose to the top of the organization assuming the position of Pillar of Love, thus becoming one of the strongest swordsmen in the Demon Slayer universe.

PeachMilky once again offers us a really well-made cosplay surrounded by Japanese cherry blossoms. As we can see in the shots below, Mitsuri’s demon-slayer outfit has been recreated to perfection, including the character’s signature white-sheathed, pink-bladed katana.

