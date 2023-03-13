While Demon Slayer proceeds towards the new narrative arc represented by the third season, let’s go back to see a Mitsuri Kanroji cosplayin this case by the excellent Pamdroid18 who succeeds perfectly in the feat of reproducing the character.

The model takes up a character somewhat popular with cosplayers, interpreting it in a truly remarkable way in this shot on Instagram, complete with an original figurine next to it to demonstrate the level of fidelity achieved. Mitsuri is part of the Demon Slayer Corps, filling the role of Love Hashirawhich is well associated with his character always well disposed towards others and passionate.

However, her strong sentimentality is also counterbalanced by the steadfastness with which she fights demons, which makes her one of the most powerful and fearsome Demon Slayers, despite her fragile and dreamy girl appearance. This contrast it also emerges in what drives her to join the Demon Slayer Corps, given that the ultimate goal is to find a husband, specifically a man who is stronger than her in combat, but the undertaking is not at all simple.

Pamdroid18 manages to perfectly reproduce the character in question both from the point of view ofsuitwhich incorporates the standard of the fighter in the series, both for the particular colorful hair, as well as the make-up and the particular color of the eyes.

