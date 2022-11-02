Inside the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba there are characters that are fan favorites, and one of them is Nezuko Kamado, Tanjiro’s sister, who is a source of inspiration for fan art and cosplay practitioners.

She is a character that can be interpreted in many ways and all because of her demon abilities. She is the normal looking Nezuko who is the most esteemed by fans.

But there is also the small version of it. It is when it reduces its size to the point that it can be sheltered in the wooden box that her brother carries on his back.

This transformation allows him to sneak into places no one else can reach. Likewise, to dodge enemies, since it can move at high speed and with great agility. But it also has another version that is very intimidating.

It is even terrifying; It is when fury invades her and shows her demon facet with all her power. In this kind of berserk mode she noticeably increases her muscle mass.

Also his fangs and nails end up becoming claws. The eyes take on a fierce appearance and a vine-like motif appears on its body. It is what usually appears in a Nezuko Kamado cosplay from demon slayer.

Nezuko in berserk mode through a new cosplay

Nezuko Kamado’s cosplay from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba what we share is a contribution by cosplayer Mhisa (@mhisa.cos).

As you can see, she shows Tanjiro’s sister in her berserk mode and what we mentioned before, in part, is present.

The same can be said for the horn that protrudes from the side of its head. The same wears a kimono that is very similar to the one that this character wears.

You can also see the kind of cracks on her face, which are achieved through makeup. The cosplayer is wearing pink lenses to mimic Nezuko’s eyes and she also wears her hair down.

It is an acceptable interpretation of Tanjiro’s sister, who will return to his side again in the third season of the anime. It is only a matter of time before there is more information.

It is an acceptable interpretation of Tanjiro's sister, who will return to his side again in the third season of the anime. It is only a matter of time before there is more information.

By the way, are you looking to do a cheap cosplay? Here we share some recommendations.