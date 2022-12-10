Fans of the anime series Demon Slayer will be happy to know that the launch of the season 3 was confirmed for April 2023 by a new trailer posted by the Aniplex YouTube channel, showing some sequences from the Blacksmith Village story arc. Unfortunately, the precise release date is not known, but it is likely that it will be revealed during the Jump Fiesta 2023, which will take place on 17 and 18 December 2022.

The new season of Demon Slayer will be broadcast in Japan by Fuji TV, while in the West will come by Netflix and by Crunchyroll. For now, the exact number of episodes it will consist of is not known, but the authors have already revealed that the first episode will be a one-hour special. In addition, a special event will take place on February 3, 2023 in 418 cinemas in eighty different countries, where the last two episodes of season 2 and the first of season 3 will be shown. Tickets will go on sale from December 24, 2022.

The trailer of his shows an exceptional level of quality animations and drawings, which is not surprising given the global success recorded by Demon Slayer, which currently appears to be the most followed anime on the planet. In the trailer we can see Muichiro Tokito, the pillar of fog, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the pillar of love, set off on a new mission against demons. Naturally with them there will also be the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado, his sister Nezuko Kamado and their friends.