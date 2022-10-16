The official Twitter account of the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba posted an update to talk about the new trailer of the Season 3which will arrive soon: December 10, 2022.

According to what has been revealed in the past, Season 3 will be based on the narrative arc of the village of blacksmiths, seen in the original manga of Koyoharu Gotoge. In reality, there is still no absolute certainty as to where the contents of the season will arrive. Probably the trailer will shed some light on this.

The occasion for the publication of the new trailer will be the revival of the narrative arc of the Mugen train on TV.

Nothing is known about the contents of the trailer yet. The hope is that the exit date of season 3, probably one of the most anticipated anime ever by fans, given the success of previous seasons.

In fact, there are currently no dates on the launch. From the manga we know that the pillars of love, Mitsuri Kanroji, and of the fog, Muichiro Tokito, will also be involved, but it is better not to give too many advances.