Today, February 22, it premieres Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training, the new film from the acclaimed Ufotable anime. If you are one of those who love to collect promotional glasses, You will be happy to hear that you can now get collectible glasses from this film at Cinépolis.

In total, there are two collectible glasses this time. The first of these shows us Tanjiro, Nezuke, and the rest of the characters who will star in the most recent season of the anime. In the second collectible we can see the Pillars, who are in charge of training the main characters before their final battle against Muzan. This is the official description:

“As part of the celebration of this cinematic event, fans will now have the opportunity to own a piece of this epic story through collectible glasses. Each glass, designed by Ping Solutions for Cinépolis, features unique illustrations that capture the essence of the most notable characters and scenes from 'Demon Slayer'. The glasses will be on sale at Cinépolis.”

Unfortunately, It looks like this will be the only collectible item related to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training. With the previous two anime films, Cinépolis also offered a commemorative ticket, but this seems to have been forgotten, leaving fans with only the option of the special glass.

We remind you that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training It is now available in theaters throughout Mexico. This film presents us with the last chapters of the third season, and the first of the fourth, united in a way that manages to last a little longer than the minimum to be considered a movie. On related topics, the third season of the anime is now available on Netflix. Likewise, the new opening of Demon Slayer.

Editor's Note:

I was planning to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training, but considering I was disappointed that they were literally just episodes slapped together without any sort of editing to give them the feel of a movie, I decided I'd better go. Also, on this occasion they do not give a special ticket.

