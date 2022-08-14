Demon Slayer with Season 2 it has been confirmed as one of the most successful anime of recent years, which is inevitably also reflected in the panorama of cosplayers, who do not miss the opportunity to take on the role of characters taken from the work of Koyoharu Gotōge. Today we admire the Daki cosplay realized by momorekuwho gives life to the demoness of the pleasure district in the company of her brother Gyuntaro.

Daki is one of the main antagonists of Demon Slayer Season 2. She is an extremely powerful demon, so much so that she represents the Sixth Crescent Moon of the demonic army of Kibutsuji Muzan, together with her brother Gyutaro. In addition to unparalleled strength, endurance and agility, her special power allows her to manipulate obi, a traditional Japanese garment, which she can use as if they were razor sharp blades.

As we can see in the shot below, the cosplay signed by momoreku represents the complete demonic form of Daki, characterized by white hair and scarlet tattoos covering the face. Behind her we see instead her brother Gyutaro, always ready to help his sister when she is in danger. Both characters have been reproduced in an impeccable way, with great care for costumes, makeup and composition of the shot.

