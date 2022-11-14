As news arrives of the return of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The fan art and cosplay community is very active, and one of the most present characters in this regard is Mitsuri Kanroji, the Pillar of Love.

Much of the fame he has comes from the manga because so far he hasn’t had any action in the anime. But the third season will allow you to appreciate the reason why she is so feared by demons.

So far what has been seen in the ufotable anime is an attractive and hesitant girl in love. She is attracted to hers, her companions, her Pillars or Hashira and shows it more than once.

However, that is only through a mental dialogue that is quite active and that is revealed by his gaze. Kanroji even imagines scenarios depending on who he sees. She was by the side of the other Pillars when they brought Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado.

Font: ufotable.

The Pillar of Love witnessed the arguments of this young demon hunter as well as his sister’s demonstration that he does not represent a danger to people.

That is why he has a good impression of both of them, which he will expand on in the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. When Mitsuri Kanroji, the Pillar of Love, enters the scene again, we will surely see her cosplay explode more.

Mitsuri Kanroji in a very flowery cosplay

Mitsuri Kanroji’s cosplay from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from cosplayer Laur (@stargirlaur).

She decided to show the Pillar of Love from her room, which is adorned with flowers and is why it has a more homey touch than usual.

Various elements of Kanroji’s appearance are present. That is the case of her pink hair with light green tips.

Font: ufotable.

The hairstyle made up of two long braids is present as well as her bangs. Laur has green colored lenses to recreate her eyes.

As for the outfit she wears, it is similar to that of this demon hunter, in black and white with a neckline.

This time it cannot be known if he is wearing the socks and shoes of this character and all due to the angle of the photo. Too bad the katana is not present either.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.