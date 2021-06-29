Demon Slayer quickly jumped to the top of cosplayers’ favorite subjects, as the Nezuko Kamado cosplay, one of the most beloved characters in the series, by Mangoecos, model particularly active in manga and anime.

Nezuko is one of the main characters of Demon Slayer and easily captures the attention of any viewer from the first episode of the series, given the empathy that develops naturally for the protagonist’s sister Tanjiro, struck by a notable misfortune but remained, with her brother, all that remains of the Kamado family.

The girl finds herself semi-transformed into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji, after the attack that destroyed Tanjiro’s mother and brothers, and which pushes the latter to learn how to fight to take revenge and possibly make his sister return to normal.

Due to her intermediate condition, Nezuko seems gifted with two personalities very distinct: the more human one has remained similar to the original one, even if the consciousness is obviously different. Under these conditions, she appears as a shy and reserved girl but very attached to her brother.

However, Nezuko is also capable of fighting and, when he unleashes his demon power, he becomes strong and ferocious, head down attacking anyone who threatens his brother’s safety or whoever he considers part of the family or close to it anyway. In the photos of Mangoecos that we see on this page, the cosplayer is based on the untransformed version of Nezuko, very similar thanks to a practically perfect reproduction of the original clothes.