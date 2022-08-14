Tanjirou Kamado of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular characters in manga and anime, so it is not uncommon for him to serve as inspiration for many fan art and more than one cosplay.

Most of them are attached to their real appearance but there is a cosplayer that he decided to put a funnier spin on his performance. It is nothing less than Low Cost Cosplaywhich has been creating fun recreations for some time.

For those not aware Low Cost Cosplay it’s a cosplayer that takes almost anything that is at hand, such as a bunch of bananas, fried foods and even a cat to make their cosplay.

He then takes shots that reflect the appearance of various characters in a very witty way. To cite an example, the fruit mentioned before can be used to recreate the hair of someone like Goku either Vegeta returned super saiyans.

so this time Low Cost Cosplay decided to be inspired by Tanjirou of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to recreate it. But he made it based on his appearance from the second season of the anime, when this character got hurt and bruised.

In addition, he was left with a couple of fractured fingers that he still recreated but using a couple of tamarind fruits. How can you see your cosplay It shows this detail very well.

When will the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba come out?

At the moment it is a mystery when the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. There are some advances but it is not likely to come out in the fall.

Perhaps it is a project for winter or spring 2023. Returning to the subject of cosplay of Tanjirou of Low Cost Cosplayalso sample the characteristic hairstyle of this character, the marks on the face such as spots, the outfit he wears and even the Katana.

You can not miss the letter earrings hanafuda with the emblem of the Rising Sun and one of the hands wrapped in bandages. It is in the next photo cosplay you can see what happened to the tamarinds I was using.

A good way to take advantage of them. Surely Low Cost Cosplay he already has his sights set on some other character from the world of manga and anime to recreate him with his ‘low-cost’ interpretations.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information in EarthGamer.