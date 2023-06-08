













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba would have already started production for its fourth season

It should be noted that at the moment there is nothing officially confirmed. However, it would not be so far-fetched to think that the fourth season is already in its first steps. After all, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most successful anime of recent years. So it makes sense that the studio would want to continue the adaptation as soon as possible.

Obviously, since it is not confirmed, we do not have a release date as such either. Still, it will most likely be until 2024 when we will see Tanjiro and company again. Especially taking into account that the two previous seasons had an annual cadence.

This of course raises a question about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Since the second and third seasons had ‘movies’ to mark their start, will the fourth also have theirs? Although it will surely be the case, do not lose sight of their official accounts. Are you excited that we may have a sequel sooner than expected?

Which arc would adapt the fourth season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

According to the rhythms of adaptation of the seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we may already know what the next one will be. Most likely, he will adapt the pillar training bow. Here the pillars subject the entire demon hunter corps to arduous physical training in order to face the upper moons.

Source: Ufotable

Maybe they could even include a bit of the Infinite Fortress arc. Although this will indicate that the anime would be near its end. Even so, we can’t help but get excited to see some of the great events of the manga animated with the great quality of Ufotable. How many seasons do you think it will have in the end?

