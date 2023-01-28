One of the most anticipated anime series for 2023 is the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. We know in advance that it is a fact that it will be in crunchyroll and that many will be watching it, however a world tour was announced that will serve to promote this new season and now we know that it will go through Mexico and other Latin American countries.

The first thing you should know is that the Demon Slayer World Tour: Mexico City will take place on March 4. Here the fans will have the opportunity to see the presentation of the last episodes of the second season but with format for cinema, a detail that would raise the quality of the presentation.

will also be featured Unpublished material dedicated to the Swordsmiths arc which is also known as Swordsmith Village. If that wasn’t enough, he’ll also make an appearance Natsuki Hanaethe voice of Tanjiro Kamado, an experience zone, official store where attendees can find an exclusive Fan Kit for those who have purchased their respective ticket for March 4.

Source: Konnichiwa Festival.

Eventually, This film will be in theaters from March 9 in various theaters around Latin America, so the main experience will not stay on one date.

In which theaters can Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village be seen?

As we told you, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village is brought through the Konnichiwa Festival in a special event starting on March 4 and then regularly starting on the 9th of the same month.

Ticket sales are not yet taking place, however Given the way the organization of the Konnichiwa Festival operates, it is almost a given that this film will be shown through Cinepolis. Likewise, we must not rule out that they have it in other complexes, but most likely it is through the aforementioned chain.

On the other hand, Konnichiwa Festival will bring from February 10 the Kagura-Sama film: Love is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends. The functions will be February 10, 11 and 12, so if you are a fan, the best thing you can do is not miss the opportunity to go see this film.

