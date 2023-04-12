













Through Twitter it was revealed that Ufotable worked closely with real blacksmiths. This in order to represent in the most faithful way possible this line of work. They even used the audio from a forge for some scenes in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Specifically, it is a couple of well-known blacksmiths in Japan. On social networks they call themselves Hirata Swordsmith and they constantly upload videos about their work. It should be noted that they still work in the traditional way, just as we see in the anime of the demon hunters.

So next time you see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaPay attention to the sounds. Since now they know that this is what a sword factory sounds like and that surely the blacksmiths in the anime work in a similar way to the real ones. Does this information make you appreciate the anime more?

What can we expect from this arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

This season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will adapt the events of the blacksmiths arc. In this Tanjiro must travel to the village of blacksmiths to explain why his sword ended up in such bad condition that he needs another one. However the journey is soon complicated by the appearance of members of the upper moons.

Source: Ufotable

Among manga fans, this is one of the most beloved arcs due to the prominence of two pillars. These are Mitsuri Kanroji, the pillar of love and Muichiro Tokito, the pillar of mist.. So do not miss the anime to find out why it is so liked by the followers.

