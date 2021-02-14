In full Valentine’s Day, the team behind the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba gave a gift to all fans of Japanese animation: the Season 2 is on the way!

This was announced through a special online event that took place this Sunday in Japan. The official name is Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen. The part that corresponds to ‘Yuukaku-hen’ is in relation to one of the arches of the manga of Koyoharu Gotōge.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba returns with more episodes

This part of the story is known as Entertainment District Arc, and what happens takes place after the hit animated film in the series. Again appears Tanjirou, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

But they are also joined by another of the Pillars, Tengen uzui, known as the Pillar of Sound. It is precisely he who appears highlighted in the advance that you can see in this same note. A fierce and fun battle is coming.

From what was shared through the broadcast, the entire production team, as well as the voice actors, are back in this sequel. The study ufotable, which was key to the success of this anime, is also back.

It would really be silly to leave them out. Director Haruo Sotozaki is back in charge, same as the character designer Akira Matsushima. The voice of Uzui again it will be the actor’s contribution Katsuyuki Konishi.

Season 2 will premiere this year

From what was shared this morning, the episodes of the Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be released this year. The first came out in the spring of 2019, but it seems doubtful that the second will arrive so soon.

If so, it would have been announced a long time ago. So it should be a summer or fall project. It could well be in the second season, since the animation work of the series is very extensive.

There are sequences of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba that can take weeks to complete. But precisely that was part of the success of the first installment of the original anime.

Presumably it will be available on most video on demand services. In our region, its premiere can be expected both in Crunchyroll What Funimation. There is nothing left but to be on the lookout and wait for more information.

