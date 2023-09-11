













The Hinokami Chronicles It is the first video game in the franchise Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, However, a new one has been announced for sometime in 2024 and This time it will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch console (at least at its launch).

The video game will be the second title in the saga, however, looks like it might be a bit disappointing in terms of gameplay -which could be expected or which, in itself, fans would prefer-.

The new game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have Mario Party style gameplay, which means that Players will compete with other friends in very basic but themed games.

So, on that side there won’t be anything very dynamic to do, although of course, it depends on your playing style and your fanaticism with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Source: Aniplex

The new delivery has only been announced for Japan and since the gameplay is a bit rough, it is likely that it will not reach the West, but, of course, it is something that we must wait to confirm.

The new game of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will arrive sometime in 2024.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

All chapters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba They are available on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

On the other hand, a fourth season was confirmed but its delivery will take time.

What remains to be adapted from the original story are the following arcs:

Pillar training

Infinite Dimensional Fortress

Sunrise Countdown

We are nowhere near the brand new finale.

