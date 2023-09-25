













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have a special collaboration with Free Fire









This collaboration between FreeFire and the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It will start on September 26 and will have all kinds of activities and aspects for fans of this video game.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that, from September 26 to October 15, FreeFire will have exclusive items designed with the aesthetics of the anime based on the series by author Koyoharu Gotoge.

Users will be able to get limited edition souvenirs for free through different battle royale missions. Garena.

What can fans of this mobile video game find?

Original skins inspired by Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke

Sakonji’s mask

A Tanjiro backpack

Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool emote

Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash emote

Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting emote

Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux animation

Free Fire x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Unlock Tengen skin

If you enter FreeFire From September 26 to October 15, you will see an interface alluding to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. These are the prizes you can obtain through missions:

Tengen Bundle: Event Grand Prize

Haganezuka Mask: Available only from October 7 to 13

Tanjiro style backpack: Available from September 29 to October 8

Gloo Wall Tanjiro style: Available from October 5 to 8

Frying Pan – Giyu Style: Available only on October 7 and 8

Tanjiro-style Icon and Banner: Available from September 26 to October 15

Jeep – Zenitsu Style: Available from October 11 to 15

There will be many details alluding to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and we are sure that you will want to see them in action within the Garena game.

