The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about to come out, along with the film that will reopen the action-packed road by the hand of Ufotable, the emotion cannot be contained. However, towards the end of the second season of the animewe can see a scene of cold colors that looks very dangerous, this is a castle whose owner is Nakime, below we explain why you should pay more attention to it.

Despite the fact that Nakime is a minor character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the truth is that towards the end of the manga it is one of the most important pieces. She is one of the twelve moons, she will occupy the fourth position, after an ascent. However, she seems to be one of Muzan’s favorites, as her abilities allow her full control of space, and Muzan benefits from her protection.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Nakime’s human past

Nakime was a girl who enjoyed playing the biwa —a traditional Japanese instrument that is similar to a lute. And he lives from the few concerts that he can give, however, she is married to a player who loses everything she manages to win.

One day, before a very important presentation, she realizes that her playboy husband gambled and lost her outfit for the biwa presentation — it must be remembered that the instrument has a connection to Shinto mythology and corresponds to the goddess of the white snake. —. Nakime enrages and kills him, later gives a concert dressed in rags and with a lot of nerves, because the guilt of her crime still haunts her.

Source: Ufotable

However, surprisingly, the concert is a success and Nakime shines. After this, he decides to kill every time he has a staging. One day, he chooses a very interesting target: Muzan.the most important demon of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Obviously, he is not able to beat it, but he is intrigued by her will and decides to make her one of his servants, she accepts. ThusNakime will become one of the most powerful moons and a devoted servant of Muzan.

His most important arc is the Infinity Castle Arc, which covers from chapter 137 to 183 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Source: Ufotable

The abilities of the fourth moon

Nakime’s demon blood allows her to create the infinite castle, which is a space that you can fully control through your biwa. The castle has innumerable rooms and she can manipulate them in any way she likes.

Besides, You can create portals to transport people in and out of your castle through its very space. So it even works as a kind of vehicle. His ability can be both offensive and defensive. He can even generate a maze by altering the rooms. The possibilities he has are endless.

Source: Ufotable

In addition to the infinite castle, Nakime has really overwhelming speed and reflexes. It has only one eye on its face, however, it has the ability to detach other eyes that it seems to have around its body, and thanks to this it is able to use them. for espionage purposes.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — nakime’s death

Nakime is the most faithful moon that Muzan has. It is one of the last that will remain standing after the cornering of his boss in his own castle. However, towards the end, she will face someone who will be able to stop her. and take control over their possessions—that is, the castle.

Realizing this, Muzan —that he will be in more trouble than he expected— he prefers to kill her so as not to have more problems with his enemies, who are able to benefit from his ability.

