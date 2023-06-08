













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Which Hashiras beat Crescent Moons?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba proposes several very interesting fights, full of action and emotions. However, we want to mention that many of the hashiras fall in the last fightIn addition, we are also going to name those who survive, among them we have to frame those who do not fall: Giyu Tomioka, the pillar of water and Sanemi Shinazugawa, the pillar of wind. As well as Tengen Usui, the long-retired pillar of sound.

Now yes, with this preamble we will mention how the pillars of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; and most importantly, who they defeat.

The victories of the pillars of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Kyojuro Rengoku: The Flame Pillar Almost Destroyed Akazaka, The Third Crescent Moon

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba frames the Infinity Train arc, in which Rengoku along with our popular trio: Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu face unparalleled power.

Source: Ufotable

Towards the end of the season (or delivery in feature film format), the most beloved hashira of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he would lose his life, and he was close to finishing off Akazaka, but he did not succeed.

With fatal wounds he dies at the foot of the infinite train, but not before saying goodbye to his colleagues who admire him even more. However, this was a victory for the pillar of flame, because the moon ran cowardly and it would have taken a few seconds for him to disappear. He managed to slip away, yes; but the just victory is for Rengoku.;

Shinobu Kocho: The Insect Pillar Defeats Douma, The Second Crescent Moon

In the final stretch in which the characters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba confront Muzan and henchmen. In general, Shinobu uses poison as a special techniquehas different developments and relies on these in his big fights.

Source: Ufotable

However, prior to their battle, Douma will investigate about this and build resistance to it.

Given this, Shinobu will try to give him much more poison to kill him, however, Douma will have time to recover for a moment in which he will eat it.

However, after that, Kanao and Inosuke will manage to finish off Douma. A very bittersweet battle that would not have been possible without Shinobu.

Mitsuri Kanroji: The Pillar of Love Faces Muzan

In the final battle against Muzan, the love pillar fought alongside Obanai Iguro, the serpent pillar. The girl lost both arms, but still had time to watch Muzan being murdered, which would seem like a “happy” ending. In addition, she is the one who opens the gap to give him one of the final blows to hell

Source: Ufotable

Even before dying manages to speak openly with Obanai Iguro. Both clarify their feelings and they make a promise to marry in another life.

Muichiro Tokito: The Pillar of Mist Faces Kokushibo, Crescent Moon One

In the final scenarios, Tokito will team up with Gyomei and the Shinazugawa brothers: Genya and Sanemi Shinazugawa.

Source: Ufotable

Both Genya and Tokito will die from deep wounds. which prompted Kokushibo who turns out to be an ancestor of Muichiro’s clan.

There will also be a special narrative twist to this battle that will wreak a lot of interesting havoc in the relation of the hashiras of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

However, Tokito will be an important link in the fall of the first crescent moon.

Obanai Iguro: the serpent pillar at the end reveals his love

The Serpent Pillar Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba demonstrated its enormous potential together with the pillar of love. For an instant she accessed the transparent world of Muzan, she managed to see the depth of the darkness.

Source: Ufotable

The pillar ended up blind but despite this, he did not stop attacking and continued until he made way for the victory of the Demon Slayer.

He created the gap that would give Tanjiro a massive victory.

Before dying he declared himself to the pillar of love and promised to love her in another life.. Towards the end of the story the face of the hashira was revealed.

Gyomei Himejima: the rock pillar gives a second battle to Muzan

It is the pillar recognized as the most powerful of this generation of hashiras. He faced the first crescent moon alongside Muichiro Tokito, Sanemi, and Genya Shinazugawa.

Source: Ufotable

After gaining victory, he immediately went to stand in front of Muzan and landed several good shots. Muzan shattered his left leg, causing fatal injuries.

The rock pillar was the one who gave the opening for Tanjiro to finish off Muzan.

We could also say that the rock pillar defeated both Muzan and the first crescent moon, not for nothing is it considered the most powerful of the hashiras.

Giyu Tomioka: the pillar of water avenges Rengoku, the pillar of flame by weakening the third crescent moon

Giyu Tomioka and Tanjiro will face the third crescent moon in the Infinite Castle arc and after an intense fight and some blurred memories, the demon will have to make a very important decision and literally for his survival.

Source: Ufotable

However, Tomioka and Tanjiro will have a very important role in this event in which the third upper moon falls.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Which pillars survived?

Tengen Uzui, Giyu Tomioka, and Sanemi Shinazugawa are the only hashira to survive in the great battle against the crescent moons and Muzan Kibutsuji.

Tengen Uzui has left the guild since his battle with the third upper moon, whom he of course defeated, while Tomioka and Sanemi properly survived the big fight, after defeating Muzan.

the battles of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba They were collaborative works, so each of the pillars contributed to the fall of the ancient demons that consolidated their power over time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a manga work written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge, finished in 2020, gathered 22 volumes that compile 205 chapters.

Source: Ufotable

The series will give good battles and will show us very sad pasts. Each of the hashiras of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It is special for multiple nuances. Each of the deaths and sacrifices they made are painful and we hope to see them in animation very soon.

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and its most powerful female characters

Towards the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

However, we must mention that the ending of Koyoharu Gotoge’s play has a fantastic narrative twist which, although not everyone likes it, is really harmonious and goes with the essence of its protagonist.

The end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba It shows the essence and benefits of the mangaka’s work, which left behind a sensitive action-packed story that, anchored to the great animation by Ufotable, will be a classic due to its beautiful narrative edges and character design.

The end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it is harmonious and sustains all the essence that is proposed from the approach of the work.

Remember that all the anime chapters are available on the Crunchyroll platform, which also launches the new chapter every Sunday.

The current installment will only have eleven episodes.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.