season three of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will arrive on April 9, 2023 at crunchyroll. After the epic film, fans have a lot to look forward to from the work of ufotable, the studio that will once again animate the anime installment. So you don’t miss any detail, we tell you what time the new chapter comes out.

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, the first episode of season three of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu o Yaiba, Below we show you the schedules for Latin America:

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Columbia: 9:15 AM

Venezuela: 10:15 AM

Chile: 11:15 AM

Peru: 9:15 AM

Ecuador: 9:15 AM

Paraguay: 10:15 AM

Guatemala: 8:15 AM

Honduras: 8:15 AM

Bolivia: 10:15 AM

Source: Ufotable

Finally we will see again Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke fight against the moons of Muzan. Each one with their respective motivations will try to stay alive along with his new friends. The boys’ journey is barely halfway there, however, it keeps us very aware of the new news of its anime adaptation.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu o Yaiba is a very popular anime that tells the story of demon hunters, especially that of Tanjiro, a young man whose family was killed and his sister Nezuko was transformed into a demon. Now he is looking for a cure for her, let’s hope that at the end of the story he gets it.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga

The work of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The manga ran from 2016 to 2020, managed to gather 23 compilation volumes with a total of 205 chapters. Its delivery was weekly and was in charge of Shūkan Shōnen Jump from the Shūeisha publishing house.

So far, his anime has two completed seasons, available on Crunchyroll.

