The origin is one of the questions that humanity always longs to trace, and of course, such an interesting story as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba it also needs well-planned argumentative pillars. We find many answers in a character who functions as the ancestor of Tanjiro, His name is Yoriichi Tsugikuni and he is the main developer of the breaths.

Yoriichi Tsugikuni is the origin of the Demon Slayer

Yoriichi Tsugikuni is one of the first Demon Slayers. that he lived in the Sengoku Era, which is the Golden Age of the organization. Also He is the one who invented the breathing styles, which is where the power of the pillars rests. Also, eventually will structure the special technique of Hinokami Kagura, which is essential to Tanjiro’s Kamado family. Although at first it is not known exactly about it.

However, there is a very repetitive particular sign that connects the protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba with Yorichi. And it remains present throughout the series, These are Tanjiro’s earrings, that in fact they are present in Muzan’s memories, as they belong to the figure that traumatizes him.

Yoriichi left a deep mark on Muzan as he came very close to killing him. Even his moons fear him because of the associated memories they share with the demon.

Tanjiro is the heir to the kind but powerful will

Yoriichi has a very tragic story that he faces with a very kind personality.which makes him one of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He is the younger twin brother of Michikatsu Tsugikuni, who after facing a difficult life becomes a demon and joins the twelve moons to later face his powerful brother.

Despite being a very kind person, Yoriichi Tsugikuni has a very high potential as a warrior, and that is demonstrated from its presentation in the manga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Yoriichi Tsugikuni’s abilities

He naturally developed the Demon Slayer Mark.

He was the first to transform his nichirin sword into a bright color: red.

He has access to the transparent world.

It has a special extrasensory perception.

Overwhelming speed and intellect.

Unmatched resistance and strength.

Bearer of the sun’s breath.

