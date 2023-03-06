On March 3, the movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Villageand apparently the reception he has had is fantastic.

The first report reveals that it has raised $10.1 million dollars in this country during its first weekend. They are also taking into account Friday in this count and it remains to be seen how much it ends up collecting in the remainder of Sunday.

In his debut he started with $4 million dollars. Despite this excellent start, it is facing strong competition from other productions. One of them is Creed IIIwhich is in first place and which started with $59 million dollars.

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Who is Nakime and what is her importance?

This Michael B. Jordan film has exceeded expectations and may end up being the most successful of its own franchise. This tape even takes inspiration from some manga and anime.

Fountain: ufotable.

another tape facing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village Its the Cocaine Bearwhich is in its second weekend and has grossed $11 million.

This black comedy with a lot of violence from a bear intoxicated with cocaine has enchanted the American audience. The newest adventure of Tanjiro Kamado and company is the film that is in the third place in the United States.

What is the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba movie?

As previously revealed in the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village It is not similar to the previous one. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

All because it is not an adaptation of a complete arc of the original manga. What it really is is a compilation that takes the last episodes of the second season of the anime and includes the one-hour special of the third installment.

Fountain: ufotable.

Some might consider it a reminder of the previous adventure, when Tanjiro and his friends face Daki and Gyutaro, and a preview of what the new one will bring.

The committee behind the anime came up with a very peculiar strategy to get the attention of the fans. As expected and due to continuity this movie/compilation is part of the canon of the series. But its content will be available on TV in April.

In addition to Kimetsu no Yaiba We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.