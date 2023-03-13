The movie of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village had its premiere on March 9 and its reception was so great that it surpassed Creed IIIwhich led the box office in Mexico until recently.

That’s what Konnichiwa revealed! through a message posted on social media. In this he mentions the success that this film has had, which is a compilation of the last two episodes of the second season of the anime.

Yes, the same ones where Tanjiro Kamado and his friends, as well as Tengen Uzui, faced Gyutaro and Daki, along with the first hour-long episode of the third season.

Konnichiwa! commented ‘Happy Monday! Thank you very much, together we managed to make Demon Slayer To the SwordsmithVillage #1 at the box office in Mexico!’.

After such a phenomenal success, he confirmed that there will be more performances of this film in the coming days.

Konnichiwa! you should make the most of this tape before the premiere of the third season of the anime of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. All because part of this is the start of this new wave of episodes.

Its main attraction is to anticipate what is going to happen, and incidentally, give fans the opportunity to enjoy it on the big screen with cinematic quality. This makes it much more spectacular than watching it on a television.

How was Creed III received before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Surely some may wonder how well everything was going for Creed III before the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To the Swordsmith Village.

Well, in its opening week in Mexico it was in first place. This Michael B. Jordan film came out on March 2 and generated earnings of $56.7 million pesos.

If his preview is taken into account, we’re talking about $56.9 million, which is by all accounts a great result.

This information that we share with you is from CANACINE and corresponds to the period from February 27 to March 6 of this year.

The results of last week are not yet publicly available, but as you may notice Konnichiwa! advanced a bit of said information.

The box office earnings of the film demon slayer They are a reflection of how much anime attracts Mexican fans.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer.