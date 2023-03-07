On March 4, 2023, it was finally released Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the Swordsmith Village as part of world tourbut Konnichiwa Festival He managed to bring the film to Cinépolis theaters across the country, although on a different date. However, the famous chain of cinemas celebrated it with combos of collectible glasses, which are very special products for fans.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the Swordsmith Village premiered in 7 cities around the world as part of the World Tour that took the voice actor of Tanjiro, the protagonist of the anime, on tour. However, The film will reach different theaters in Mexico and Latin America. Although for Mexico, Cinépolis will launch some special combos that will cost 185 MXN and will include what is necessary to enjoy the special film.

The Cinépolis combos of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the Swordsmith Village They will consist of some jumbo popcorn —of the flavor you prefer—, a limited edition promotional glass and a sweet —to choose— and will cost 185 MXN.

Source: Cinépolis

However, it seems that from this moment they are quite requested. So if you want one, you’ll probably have to rush to line up at the candy store. Also to buy your tickets, because the rooms are filling up very quickly.

After the great success of Mugen TrainWe expect a great adaptation for this movie.

Who are the pillars that will star in the installment of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the Swordsmith Village?

The pillar of mist and the pillar of love will guide this installment based on the work of Koyoharu Gotougue.

The film will be available in theaters in the Mexican Republic from March 9, 2023.

