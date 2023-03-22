through the account of Konnichiwa! festival it was revealed that the animation of ufotable Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village it exceeded one million attendees only in Mexico, remaining in fifth place at the box office in our country.

It is worth noting that during the week prior Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba To The Swordsmith Village was at the top of the box office in Mexicoas well as in Peru, Chile, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Panama, Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay.

By then, the film based on the work of Koyoharu Gotoge had already exceeded one million attendees throughout Latin America, which is an outstanding number for our region and this beloved series.

It is worth noting that as of May 13, first-week revenue for the ufotable-animated film had a collection of 63.6 million Mexican pesos. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Cinepolis is the distributor and that the attendance has certainly been positive.

At the time of writing this note, Canacine has not yet announced an update on the film’s income, so we will have to wait for the data.

Source: Aniplex, ufotable

It is worth remembering that this special screening of the last 2 episodes of the Entertainment Arc and the first of The Village of Blacksmiths – or swordsmiths, whatever you like to call it – will bring us the new season that will premiere on April 9 at least in Japan.

Speaking of this Koyoharu Gotoge anime, we tell you that there is a rumor that we will only have 11 chapters, however, this data still needs to be confirmed, so we will have to be very patient.

