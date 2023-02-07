Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village is the new movie based on the manga work of Koyoharu Gotōge. The first film, titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Resha-hen It has been the highest grossing in the history of Japan and it seems that this second installment will not be left behind.

Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village was released on February 3, 2023, and after three days in theaters already managed to accumulate 1,158,765,410 million yen in Japan – around 8,792 million dollars.

The film adapts the last couple of episodes of the Entertainment District arc and adds the first chapter of the Swordsmith Village arc as a preview. The movie belongs to the Demon Slayer World Tour 2023 event.

Source: Ufotable

What is Demon Slayer World Tour 2023? — To the Swordsmith Village

It is a world tour that will be presented in more than 80 countries. Konnichiwa Festival is in charge of managing it in Latin American countries and thanks to this, the event will take place in CDMX.

It is divided into two partsthe first is the premiere of the film that adapts the remastered episodesand will take place on March 4, 2023. The second part presents the special film of Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village which will be released in more than 400 movie theaters in Mexico starting on March 9, 2023.

Source: Ufotable

Where can I watch Kimetsu no Yaiba?

It is available on Netflix – which has dubbing into Latin American Spanish – and on Crunchyroll.

It currently consists of two seasons that reach 44 episodes and a movie. Plus the new pair of films and the season that will arrive in 2023.

It is based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s manga work that was published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It collected 23 volumes. The work is adapted to anime by the Ufotable studio.

What a thrill, we are nothing away from the premiere of Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village.