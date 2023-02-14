In March of this year the Demon Slayer World Tour will take place, a presentation that will take place in world metropolises such as Tokyo, Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Seoul, Taipei and Mexico City.

This is an experience for fans of the franchise and in the case of the edition for the Mexican capital, Natsuki Hanae will be present, who gives voice to Tanjiro Kamado in the ufotable anime. This is how he will be able to interact with many fans.

In the Demon Slayer Tour it will be on display Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- To the Swordsmith Villagea special cut with the last two episodes of last season’s Entertainment District Arc.

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba celebrates Giyu Tomioka’s birthday with an emotional video.

These will be fully remastered in 4K for cinema and one hour of unpublished material. Those who attend the event on March 4 will receive a gift kit; There will also be a store with official merchandise, a gallery and many surprises.

Fountain: Konnichiwa!

The official schedule of the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Villagewhich will take place at Cinépolis Oasis Coyoacán, is the following:

Premiere event in Mexico:

Date: March 04, 2023

Location: Cinépolis Oasis Coyoacán

Address: Av. Miguel Ángel de Quevedo 227, Oxtopulco, Coyoacán, 04360 Mexico City

Registration: 8:00 a.m.

Start of the event: 9:00 am

Red carpet: 10:00 a.m.

Start of functions: 11:00 am

What is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Village about?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Village shows the beginning of the Arch of the Villa de los Herreros. This is how you can relive the battle of Tanjiro with the Demon Moons Daki and Gyutaro remastered in 4K especially for the cinema.

Likewise, it will be possible to witness the start of the new arc that will introduce us to two Pillars, Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito, of love and fog, respectively. And after the premiere comes its premiere!

Fountain: Konnichiwa!

This cut, which is practically a movie in its own right, will be available from March 9, 2023 in more than 400 theaters in the Mexican Republic.

The pre-sales They are already open at the box office, app and via the web at Cinépolis. This film will be available in the original language and subtitled as well as in Spanish dubbing; the original cast is confirmed.

In addition to Mexico, this film can be seen in other Latin American and Caribbean countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil.

Likewise, from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Virgin Islands in addition to Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.