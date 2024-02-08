













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training comes to the cinema with dubbing for Latam









Likewise, he announced that the pre-sale of tickets is now open so that fans can reserve them. This will be a preview that followers of this series will be able to enjoy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training comprises episode 11 of the Blacksmiths' Village Arc. This is the outcome of the fight between Tanjiro and the Fourth Crescent Moon, Hatengu.

We recommend: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to the Hashira Training Arc will have a rating not suitable for minors.

It also shows Nezuko under the sun for the first time. But this movie will include episode 1 of the Pillars Training Arc. This is how you can see the beginning of the training of the Pillars, who must face Muzan Kibutsuji.

Fountain: ufotable.

Crunchyroll shared details about the cast of actors and voice actress participating in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training. The list includes the following artists:

Marc Winslow as Giyu Tomioka

Armando Corona as Muichiro Tokito

Iván Bastidas as Tanjiro Kamado

Annie Rojas as Nezuko Kamado

José Luis Piedra as Zenitsu Agatsuma

Uraz Huerta as Inosuke Hashibira

The Mexico City World Tour of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To the Hashira Training – is already sold out! But don't worry, you can now buy tickets to see it in theaters starting February 22 with subtitles and in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/bZvv0PFAXz — Crunchyroll LATAM ❄️ (@crunchyroll_la) February 7, 2024

This film is directed by Haruo Sotozaki, while the character design falls to Akira Matsushima, who is also chief animation director.

Once again it is a work of ufotable, the studio responsible for the past seasons of the anime and which is based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotoge.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

Regarding the music of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training It is a contribution from both Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina.

Apart from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)