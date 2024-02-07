













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- It will have a special broadcast in movie theaters, it will debut in movie theaters around the world. The delivery will last two hours; will broadcast the final episode of season 3 – it lasted one hour – and the opening episode of the fourth season – which will also feature an hour of new content.

However, the hunters' adventures become more and more intense. So Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- It is rated RIn other words, it is not suitable for any audience.

The R classification tells us that it will contain “violence and bloody images”, so on notice there is no deception. Are you ready to watch Tanjiro and his friends suffer serious injuries while saving the world? Readers of the manga know that the pillars will start to have problems.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer? How many manga chapters does it have?

The three seasons of Demon Slayer are available in the catalog Crunchyroll. So you're just in time to marathon the episodes to remember every detail before the return of the great fourth season.

On the other hand, the manga written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotoge was published from February 2016 to May 2020 through Shuēisha. The story obtained 23 volumes that compile 12 arcs that are made up of 205 chapters. Currently the anime series has more than 50 chapters.

