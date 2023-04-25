













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – This is the fourth crescent moon and its deadly abilities

The fourth crescent moon is called Hantengu, and it has a very interesting construction because his abilities are connected with his personality that fragments and generates different facets with particular abilities.

The image of the base demon is a small man with a pair of horns.. His personality could be defined as scary on a very high level. However, both his appearance and his way of being are only a small part of who he is, since he has several personalities and images.

In total, he has five appearances that in turn can reflect different emotions. such as anger, rage or sadness, instead of the usual fear.

in this season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the hunters they will have to kill the original demon to defeat all its clones.

The abilities of the fourth crescent moon

His regeneration ability far surpasses all other moons.

his stealth he is impressive as is his speed and strength.

Also, his blood technique it manifests itself through its different clones that have an emotion as their structure. Next the manifestations:

Wrath – Sekido with the lightning summoning technique

Relaxation – Karaku with the wind generation technique

Sadness – Aizetsu with the Spear Manipulation Technique and the Rain of Tears Thrust

Delight – Urogi with the sonic scream technique

Hate – Zohakuten with the wood manipulation technique

Resentment – ​​Urami with optimization of its original form

It should be noted that each of the different appearances has different personalities and unique abilities. The fourth crescent moon of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Its essential characteristic is to be multifaceted and polyphonic. However, many define it as an orchestra of cowards who will find a dead end in the hands of Tanjiro.

