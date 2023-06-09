













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – This is how Yoriichi Type Zero works

The Yoriichi Type Zero puppet was created inspired by Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the creator of the solar breath that is from which the other styles of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, the puppet also bears an unbelievable resemblance to the number one upper moon: Kokushibo.

the puppet of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has six arms and because of this, it has a repertoire of about 108 fast but defined movements. The number of arms is supposed to make the creation resemble the abilities of the first hunter.

Thanks to these details, we can get an idea of ​​Yoriichi’s original power.

The more than 300-year-old puppet was used by different hunters to train, and this made them really powerful. At the beginning of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba we managed to see how Muichiro Tokito, the pillar of mist, forces Kotetsu, a young blacksmith, to allow him to train with her.

Subsequently, Kotetsu forces Tanjiro, the protagonist of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to train with the puppet. When Tanjiro finds himself on the brink of collapse due to the young blacksmith’s merciless instruction, he manages to concentrate and develops a new technique that allows him to defeat Yoriichi Type Zero.

After this they discover a thousand-year-old steel katana that will become Tanjiro Kamado’s new weapon.

However, the puppet still has many secrets to reveal.

Where can I watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

All the chapters and movies are available on the Crunchyroll platform.

