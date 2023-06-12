













Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Third season finale will last more than an hour

That is, ufotable, responsible for the first two installments as well as the animated film and the compilation that came after. Through its Twitter account, @ufotable, the company made the respective announcement.

The animation house responsible for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba he pointed ‘Next week, we will present the final episode of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Swordsmith Village Arc”.

To the above, ufotable added ‘This special transmission will have an extension of 70 minutes for the outcome. We hope you enjoy it till the end’. It is not the first time that an episode of the anime lasts longer; This is something that happened last season.

Those 70 minutes, according to some fans, could be the equivalent of 50-55 minutes of animation for the end of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

It should not be forgotten that this broadcast is on television, and as expected, it includes commercials.

But still, it’s a good duration to see what the studio has in store. Many expect this third wave of episodes to have a decent enough closure.

When will the last episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Swordsmith Village Arc? As scheduled, it will be June 18, 2023.

The name of this installment, at least in English, is ‘A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light’. There is no official translation yet but it should be ‘A Connected Link: Dawn and First Light’ on Crunchyroll, where the other episodes of this third season are currently available.

You can also enjoy those of the first and second, as well as the movie of the series. The fourth installment of the anime has not yet been confirmed, but rumors about it are already floating around.

As expected there are strong possibilities that at the end of the broadcast of the last episode there will be an announcement about it.

If this is not the case, it is most likely that said revelation will not take long, so it is best to keep an eye on it.

If this is not the case, it is most likely that said revelation will not take long, so it is best to keep an eye on it.