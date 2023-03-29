Sega has announced the sales of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. The first game based on the hit anime series has sold more than three million copies worldwide, across all platforms.

To celebrate the success, Sega has put the game at a great discount on the PlayStation Store, where digital versions of the game and the Characters Pass can be purchased by paying 50% of the base price. If you are interested, follow along this link.

For more information, you can read our review of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. At the time there was talk of a good game, but a little lacking in content. Now, with all the additions of the last few months, the situation should be vastly improved.

Sega describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles as “an arena fighting game”. Developed by CyberConnect2, it is “based on the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba which began airing in April 2019. Aniplex produces and publishes the version for the Japanese market, while SEGA publishes the game for the North and South territories America, EMEA and Asia, where Aniplex also produces these regional versions.”

Since release, additional playable characters have been added with free updates and five Character Pack DLCs, sold separately and as part of the Character Pass pack. The game is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.