At the beginning of March 2023 we shared the news that the film of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village was facing problems in a specific country and its release was cancelled.

This was happening in Saudi Arabia, where a cinema chain pointed out that due to the refusal of the company in charge of this film to modify certain content, they could not show it. All to the misfortune of the fans of that nation.

However, it seems that in the end things ended up being resolved. That is what comes to light in a message shared on Twitter by @alcinema_sa. This starts with ‘We announce that the film will be released soon in theaters…’.

To the above they added ‘[…]and we would like to thank the studio that owns the rights to the film for their cooperation with us in bringing it to their fans in Saudi Arabia. See you…‘.

It is possible that ufotable, at the request of Aniplex or Crunchyroll, has made an edition of the content of the film of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village.

Or at least that is what can be interpreted from the message. The change made must have been something very quick and details about it may appear in the next few days. But at the moment it is only possible to guess the reason behind the censorship of this animated film.

When will the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba come out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village it is a preview of what will come with the third season of the anime. While this film will have its premiere in Latin America on March 9, the new wave of episodes will be released on April 9.

So that between the animated tape and the anime for television there is a difference of an exact month, at least in relation to Latin America. Again, Crunchyroll will have it in its catalog.

As revealed a few days ago, the first of the new wave of episodes will be a one-hour special. This is precisely the one that is included in the film that will hit theaters.

Then it will return to the normal format of episodes lasting 23-24 minutes. Once they start dating, the dubbing work will begin in various languages, including Latin Spanish. It’s just a matter of time.

In addition to Kimetsu no Yaiba we have more anime information at EarthGamer.