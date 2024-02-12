SEGA released a new trailer Of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! to get a complete overview of the gameplay . For those who don't know it, it's a party game with lots of mini games to play together with up to three friends. The game is set for release on April 26, 2024. It will launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Video

“In the new video, fans are shown the main gameplay mechanics of Sweep the Board!” reads the official press release, which then explains: “It all takes place on dynamic boards inspired by memorable places from the anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, including the drum house, Mount Natagumo and the Mugen train.” Let's see the video:

In the video you can also see the Demon Slayer Dice, i.e. the unique dice of each character, with effects linked to their abilities that recharge after use (it takes three turns).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! it's an experience designed for players of all ages, with a very light and fun atmosphere, as already explained in the announcement phase. Fans of the Japanese series will definitely be happy to play it.